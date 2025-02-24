Katsina CJ Warns LG Election Tribunal Members Against Politicians’ Influence, Bias

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has warned the newly sworn in chairmen and members of the state’s Local Governments Election and Appeal Tribunals to resist influence from politicians.

He said the chairmen and members of the tribunals should be impermeable to all forms of temptations and undue influences from politicians and other members of the public while discharging their duties.

Abubakar, who gave the warning Monday while swearing in the chairmen and members of the tribunals, said appropriate disciplinary sanctions await any erring chairman or member of the tribunals.

He explained that members of the tribunals must stand firm and avoid judicial misconduct and other acts that would portray them as being biased in their assignment.

Acknowledging that political cases are prone to pressures, the state chief judge admonished members of the tribunals to shun such coercions and work in conformity with the laws establishing the tribunals.

He equally urged members of the tribunals to hear and determine petitions from the February 15 councils’ election within 90 days as enshrined in the Katsina State Local Government Councils Election Law of 2002.

He said: “I do urge you to be totally committed to ensure compliance with the law. You must equally stand firm and avoid acts and conducts that would portray you as being biased.

“There is no doubt that political cases are prone to pressures, you must therefore resist all forms of temptations and undue influences from any quarters. Appropriate disciplinary sanctions will be employed in case of any form of judicial misconduct in the course of this assignment.”

THISDAY had earlier reported that Justice Abubakar constituted the local government councils election and appeal tribunals in accordance with sections 79, 81 subsection 1 and 2 of the Katsina Local Government Councils Election Law number 4 of 2002.

The tribunals, inaugurated in each of the three senatorial zones of the state, are to hear and determine cases that may arise from the recently conducted local government councils election in the state.

After the February 15 polls, the Katsina Independent Electoral Commission declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of all the 34 local government chairmen and 361 councilors in the state.