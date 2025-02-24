GCIOBA Honors Late Akin-Deko with Tribute, Launch of Autobiography

Funmi Ogundare

Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA), weekend, paid tribute to the late Chief Gabriel Akin-Deko, celebrating his enduring legacy through the launch of his autobiography,’ I Drink to the Future’.

The program, held in an atmosphere filled with nostalgia and reverence, chronicling the tapestry of the life of late Akin-Deko from his birth in 1913 to his death in1987, brought together distinguished alumni, dignitaries, and admirers of the late agricultural visionary.

Speaking at the launch, the President of the association, Wale Babalakin, extolled Akin-Deko’s lifelong dedication to the college and his pivotal role in Nigeria’s agricultural revolution.

“We have come to celebrate commitment to a cause. Chief Akin-Deko never really left Government College till he died,” Babalakin remarked.

“His impact on agriculture in Western Nigeria in the 50s and 60s was unparalleled, and we owe him immense gratitude for his visionary leadership.”

He highlighted an array of members of GCIOBA shining as lights in their endeavours, stressing that they need to celebrate their excellence and contribution of service to the country.

“So we need to start bringing them out. I always have a running battle with my friends. I tell them, what you contributed to Nigeria may be the government, which has failed. What we contributed to Nigeria is intellect,” he said.

The President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, who spoke virtually underscored Akin-Deko’s groundbreaking contributions to Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He said despite not being formally trained in agriculture, Akin-Deko spearheaded radical reforms that transformed the rural economy, particularly through the establishment of farm settlements.

“He was a man of rare intellectual acumen,” Adesina noted.

“His work in the 1960s laid the foundation for agricultural self-sufficiency, making Western Nigeria a model of food security. His courage to resign as Commissioner of Agriculture when cocoa prices were lowered exemplified his deep integrity and commitment to farmers.”

Adesina explained that Akin-Deko’s dream of farm settlements has been rekindled through ongoing investments in agro-industrial processing zones, a testament to the enduring impact of his vision.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Akin-Deko, as a great agricultural ambassador who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s development.

He recalled their interactions and discussions on the future of agriculture, emphasising the late leader’s brilliance and simplicity.

“Our conversations revolved around food security and agricultural policies,” Obasanjo stated.

“He was deeply passionate about the well-being of farmers and believed in agriculture as a pillar for national prosperity.”

Distinguished senator Femi Olurounmu, who reviewed the book, described it as a meticulous account of a man who defied limitations, pursued excellence, and left behind an inspiring legacy.

“Akin-Deko’s journey from Yaba Higher College to Brixton School of Building in the UK, and eventually into politics and public service, is a story of resilience and brilliance,” Olurounmu stated.

“His intellectual kinship with Chief Obafemi Awolowo played a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s agricultural policies.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Pius Akinyelure highlighted the contribution of late Akin-deko to agriculture and education, saying his home-town in Idanre is renowned as one of the largest producers of cocoa

“These farm settlements were designed to boost agricultural practices and boost the local and regional economy. It is a fact that, not coincidental that decades after his demise, Akin-deko’s home town today occupies a preeminent position in the farming and cultivation of cocoa in West Africa and the world,” he stressed.