Five Dead, Four Injured as Farmers, Produce Thieves Clash in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo Police Command at the weekend confirmed the death of five persons in a clash between cocoa farmers and some alleged produce thieves in the agrarian community of Gbelemotin in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Also in the clash, four persons were said to have sustained serious injuries.

The clash, which started last Thursday night escalated on Friday morning as those believed to be sympathetic to the victims of the Thursday night fight, mobilised and launched a counter attack on Friday morning.

When contacted on the matter, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, said five persons were confirmed dead while four others were seriously injured in the clash.

In a text message sent out yesterday, Yamu said: “Five persons were confirmed dead while four others were injured in a clash between Gbelemoti community and Maidoti community.

“Joint operation with the army, vigilantes, and other agencies is ongoing as the situation has been brought under control.

“Investigation into the cause of the clash has equally commenced.”

According to an eyewitness, the agrarian community witnessed a heavy clash between cocoa farmers in the locality and some thieves believed to be hoodlums in the locality.

Narrating the incident, a competent source in the locality who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the crisis started on last Thursday when an Ikale cocoa farmer hired some vigilantes to guard his cocoa farm which has been under heavy poaching by some suspected ‘bad boys’ in the area.

“The vigilantes were said to have killed four of the produce thieves. There was a counter attack by Friday morning carried out by some boys sympathetic to the four allegedly killed by the vigilantes.

“There was fighting last Friday in my zone and many were feared killed. A vigilante sponsored by cocoa farmers allegedly killed four boys two nights ago.

“The boys were accused of stealing produce belonging to the farmers. The boys are from Kolombor (Gbelemotin).

“On Friday morning, there was a counter attack and some people were also killed and houses burnt. The number of casualties on the other side is not yet known.

“Soldiers and other security officers were there yesterday removed some bodies but there are still many bodies in the bushes.

“The cocoa these boys were stealing belong to the Yoruba farmers in the area at Madotti Camp. The Yoruba people must have suffered some collateral loses,” the source stated.