Barau Distributes 61 Cars, 1,137 Motorcycles to Kano APC Leaders

*Ganduje says nnpp days numbered

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, yesterday distributed 61 cars and 1,137 motorcycles to the leaders of the Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The event held near the Kano State Government House was attended by key stakeholders of the APC in the state, including the party’s national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.



The cars and motorcycles, according to a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, on Sunday, were distributed to party chairmen in the 44 local government areas and 484 wards of Kano State as part of efforts to empower them.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the Kano State chairman of the APC, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, said the Deputy President of the Senate has been funding the party’s activities since the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) took over the state in 2023.



He described Barau as the Senator for all in Kano State.

He said: “Barau is the Senator for all in Kano State. Yes, he represents Kano North, but he is for the people of Kano Central, Kano South and everybody”

He said that in 2027, aspirants would be judged based on their contributions to the party’s sustenance and development since 2023.



The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said that with the unity permeating the APC in Kano, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) would be defeated before 1 p.m. on election day in 2027.

“With the unity in our party now, by God’s grace, we will reclaim our mandate in Kano before 1pm on election day in 2027. The NNPP will be defeated,” he said.



In his remarks, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, commended the Deputy President of the Senate for the empowerment and urged others to follow suit.

“This empowerment is to consolidate our party, to strengthen our party, to improve the livelihood of our member and to improve the employment opportunities, not only for our party members but for the members of the state,” he said.



Ganduje said the numerous defections rocking the NNPP in Kano State are a sign that the party’s days are numbered.

“They are coming to our party in thousands. And very soon, we shall receive so many senior officials of the party and legislators – senators. They will leave the dying party, NNPP, to our party, the great APC.

“We have to thank Mr. President. We have to thank him for the reforms that he initiated.



“We have started seeing the positive results of the reforms in Nigeria today. The cost of petrol has started coming down, the prices of food items have started coming down, and the Naira has started appreciating. We assure you that Nigeria will be taken to the next level, ” he said.

On his part, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, described the empowerment as the tip of the iceberg.



“This is just the beginning – the beginning of mega empowerment to the entire people of Kano. Today, we’ve decided to start with empowering our party leaders, who are also part and parcel of our society.

“Because we are going to reach virtually all spheres of our society. We will empower the youth, students, farmers, women, traders, clerics. By the grace of God, we will empower everybody. This is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has various programs designed to empower Nigerians.

“We should continue to support Mr. President. We should continue to give his administration the necessary support for him to implement his numerous programs for the betterment of our people,” he said.