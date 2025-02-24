APC Officials in Dogara Constituency Defects to PDP in Bauchi with 7,500 Others

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Deputy Chairman of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Yunusa Umar, at the weekend led about 7,500 members of the opposition party, including two other executive members, to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Umar alongside APC Youth Leader, Yusuf Inuwa Bora and Welfare Secretary, Isah Zakaria with their supporters were received into their new party by the PDP Chairman in the area, Hon Yusuf Sabo and the Executive Chairman, Dass Local Government Area, Honourable Mohammed Abubakar Jibo.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to welcome the defectors into PDP held at the party secretariat in Dass, Umar said their decision to defect to the ruling PDP in the state is as a result of the performance of the state Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, whose policies and programmes since assumption of office in 2019 are people-oriented.

According to Umar, “Governor Bala Mohammed’s people-oriented programmes and policies since he became governor of our state really convinced us to defect to PDP. We are politicians and the interests of our supporters are of paramount importance to us.

“We’re convinced that the PDP truly cares for our people’s welfare. As such, we don’t have to hesitate any longer to join PDP in the interest of our people.”

He assured that the new members will not only mobilise votes for PDP in the next general election but also contribute their quotas for the development of the party in the state.

Other defectors who spoke at the event praised Governor Mohammed’s developmental strides across the state, noting that they have benefitted much more in the last six years, even far better than when their former party produced a former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara.

The defectors also commended the performance of Hon Jibo at the local government and gave their assurance that they will always support him in his political trajectory in the state.

Welcoming the new PDP members, the Dass Local Government boss said their defection from APC is a welcome development, adding that against all odds the Governor Bala Mohammed administration is working hard to take Bauchi State to a greater heights.

Jibo assured that the new members will not be discriminated against in the scheme of things in PDP in Dass LGA and called on them to join hands with his administration to serve the people of the Area well.