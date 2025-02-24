Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Set to Empower Youths

Emma Okonji

Ajeromi Ifelodun local government, is set to host its 8th annual ‘The Mindset with Vice Chairman Lucky Uduikhue’- a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the local government, aimed at empowering youths with digital skill on February 27, 2025.

Executive Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Hon. Fatai Adekunle Ayoola, said: “We are excited to partner with Willis Capital and WMarket to empower our youths with digital skills and innovative thinking. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to promoting digital inclusion and bridging the technology gap in Ajegunle.”

According to Hon. Lucky Uduikhue, ‘The Mindset’ is an annual event that aims to empower youths in the community, and this year’s theme is ‘Powering the Next Generation of Digital Leadership’.

“The event is organised to equip Ajegunle youths with digital skills and innovative thinking, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and job creation among youths, and promoting digital inclusion and bridging the technology gap in Ajegunle,” said.

According to Founder, Willis Capital, Mr. Dapo Willis, said ‘The Mindset’ – a digital transformation event is set to reshape the way young people think about financial freedom, and Willis Capital, WMarket, and Willis University, are bringing the blueprint for success.