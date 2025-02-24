  • Monday, 24th February, 2025

Aiyedatiwa Appoints SSG, Commissioners, Special Advisers

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, son of the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as the Secretary to the State Government.

A statement issued by the Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan said the appointment came as the Governor resumed work in his office after he was sworn in as the 7th democratically elected Governor of the State, on Monday.

Until his appointment as SSG, Dr. Fasoranti, who hails from Akure South local government area, was the Chairman of the Ondo State Hospitals Management Board.

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has approved the reappointment of Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac as Commissioner for Finance.

For Special Advisers, the governor reappointed Engr. Johnson Alabi, Power; Dr. Seun Osamaye, Women Affairs; Comrade Bola Taiwo, Union Matters & Special Duties and Prof Simidele Odimayo, Health

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Abiola Olawoye, was elevated to the position of Special Adviser, Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.

The statement read: “All the appointments take immediate effect.Governor Aiyedatiwa urged the new appointees to hit the ground running in providing effective and efficient services to the people of Ondo State.”

