Abuja Holds First Interior Expo, Organisers Seek Teaching of Course in Varsities

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The first Abuja Interior and Furniture Virtual Expo held at the weekend in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the organisers calling for the course to be included in universities’ curricula nationwide.

Specifically, the Project Coordinator, Faisal Rafindadi, appealed to the National Universities Commission (NUC) to introduce degree courses in Furniture Manufacturing, ranging from undergraduate to master’s and PhD levels.



According to Rafindadi, the initiative is a strategic move to enhance the competitiveness of Nigeria’s furniture industry, enabling it to meet international standards and effectively compete with imported furniture products.

By developing local talent and expertise, he stated that Nigeria can reduce its reliance on imported furniture, promoting economic growth and self-sufficiency.



Stressing that Nigeria’s furniture industry currently faces stiff competition from imported products, the coordinator noted that by introducing specialised degree courses, Nigeria can develop a skilled workforce capable of designing and manufacturing high-quality furniture that meets global standards.



The programme was organised in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote and showcase the latest trends, products, and innovations in the interior design and furniture industry.

This virtual expo provides a unique platform for industry professionals, manufacturers, and enthusiasts to connect, network, and explore new possibilities,” Rafindadi said.

He noted that the programme provided the opportunity to engage with leading industry experts, witness product demonstrations, and discover innovative solutions that will shape the future of interior design and furniture.



Also speaking, Director, Contact and Mobilisation of the programme, Dr Kabir Mustapha, said that the inaugural event was in line with the federal government’s agenda to support the digital economy via modern technology.

“We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders, innovators, enthusiasts from across Nigeria and beyond to showcase the latest trends, products and services in the interior and furniture sector.

This inaugural event is in line with the federal government’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda to support the digital economy via modern technology.

“As the first of its kind in Nigeria, this expo demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology to drive growth and development. During the next two days, you will have the opportunity to explore virtual exhibition booths, attend keynote sessions, participate in interactive workshops and contact fellow professionals and potential clients.

“We are grateful for the support of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, as well as our partners including the Nigeria Association of Engineering Craftsmen and the auspices of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN),” he added.