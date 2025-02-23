Tinubu, Kogi Govt Mourn Ex-DG of NBC, Tom Adaba

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the government, and the people of Kogi State over the passing of the first Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Tom Adaba.

Also the state government expressed a huge sense of loss following the demise of Adaba, whom he described as a pioneering broadcast expert.

Professor Adaba, an icon of the broadcast industry, passed away yesterday at 83.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the deceased contributed immensely to journalism practice in Nigeria, particularly in the broadcast industry.

From teaching and mentoring to administration and consultancy, Professor Adaba was a towering figure and an inspiration to many within Nigeria’s broadcasting circles and beyond.

President Tinubu recognised Adaba’s remarkable achievements as the first principal of the NTA Television College in Jos, an institution renowned for training professionals in the television industry in Nigeria and neighbouring African countries.

The president paid tribute to Adaba’s lifelong commitment to media development, mentorship, community service, and philanthropy.

”May his legacies live on in the many professionals he trained, the scholarly books he authored and the integrity he brought to the public offices he held,” the president said.

He affirmed that the annals of Nigeria’s broadcast industry deregulation, communication scholarship, and the growth of media scholarship will be incomplete without a generous reference to Professor Adaba’s contributions.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of Professor Adaba’s soul and asks God Almighty to comfort his family, friends, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.

On its part the Kogi State government in an official condolence message signed by the State Information Commissioner, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, described Prof. Adaba as “a media colossus, patriot, and a distinguished Nigerian” whose wisdom and dedication left an indelible mark on the country. The government extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire media community, urging that his legacy be remembered as a beacon of inspiration.

The statement read: “We have lost a great media pioneer whose life-long contributions to Nigeria’s broadcasting industry will forever be cherished. May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

He noted that Adaba’s passing is not only a significant loss to Kogi State but also to Nigeria as a whole, adding that the illustrious career and unwavering patriotism will continue to inspire future generations in the realms of media and beyond.

Prof. Adaba’s legacy is marked by groundbreaking achievements. He was one of the first Nigerians to earn a Doctorate in Mass Communication, setting a high standard for academic excellence in the field. His visionary leadership was evident during his tenure as the Principal of the Nigerian Television College, Jos, and as the inaugural Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission.

His work not only transformed the media industry but also laid a strong foundation for ethical journalism and responsible broadcasting across the nation.