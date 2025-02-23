Positive Sentiments Prevail as Stock Market  Gain 0.41% W-o-W

Kayode Tokede

The stock market last week experienced a positive performance, with investors’ investment up by 0.41 per cent in it’s week-on-week (W-o-W) growth.

As a result, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) gained 0.41 per cent W-o-W to close at 108,497.40 points.

However, market capitalisation rose by N96 billion or 0.29 per cent W-o-W to close at N67.614 trillion, as a result of the cancellation of 166.95 million units of ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc during the week.

Strong bargain hunting played a key role in this rise, as equity investors gained N96 billion across two of the five trading sessions last week.

Across the sectoral front, market performance was mixed. The NGX Consumer Goods index emerged as the top gainer, surging by 6.55 per cent week-on-week. NGX Insurance index followed with a weekly gain of 1.47 per cent, while NGX Industrial index edged up by 0.05 per cent W-o-W.

Conversely, the NGX Banking Index led the laggards, declining by 3.22 per cent week-on-week. NGX Oil & Gas index followed with a weekly decline of 2.87 per cent and the NGX Commodity index fell by 0.50 per cent for the week.

The market breadth for the week was negative as 28 equities appreciated in price, 58 equities depreciated in price, while 64 equities remained unchanged. Abbey Mortgage Bank led the gainers table by 16.13 per cent to close at N3.60, per share. Smart Products Nigeria followed with a gain of 15.38 per cent to close at 30 kobo, while Dangote Sugar Refinery went up by 15.00 per cent to close to N41.40, per share.

On the other side, Union Dicon Salt led the decliners table by 25.00 per cent to close at N6.00, per share. Ikeja Hotel followed with a loss of 21.43 per cent to close at N11.00, while UPDC declined by 17.99 per cent to close at N3.10, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 2.001 billion shares worth N49.486 billion in 70,853 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.414 billion shares valued at N55.512 billion that exchanged hands prior week in 80,988 deals.

Looking ahead, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited said “we anticipate mixed market sentiment in the coming week as investors await further corporate earnings releases and dividend declarations.

“Additionally, market participants will closely analyze the recently published macroeconomic data on the rebased CPI and the rate hike pause by the CBN to assess their impact on investment portfolios. However, we expect a flow of funds into the equities space as investors seek better investment opportunities, particularly in the near term. Investors are advised to remain vigilant, focusing on stocks with strong fundamentals to make informed investment decisions.”