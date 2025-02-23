POINTS OF LIGHT

Delta State government is making unexpected progress, writes JAMES OVUORIE

When it comes to accelerating development, some states in Nigeria come to mind before others. One of them is Delta State. Led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta is not clowning around in its race to deliver the good things of life.

To those familiar with the MORE (Meaningful Development, Opportunity for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security) agenda which Oborevwori campaigned on, the interventions would not be surprising. However, the massive scope with which he has executed his development programmes may be surprising.

Recently, Delta State approved projects worth N2, 750, 000, 000 after a single EXCO meeting. This was disclosed by the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, during a news conference in Asaba, the state capital. Massive. In fact, Aniagwu accorded the amount as the largest sum ever signed by any state in Nigeria for projects during an EXCO meeting.

“You recall when I had the privilege, alongside my colleague in the Ministry of Finance, Fidelis Tilije, to brief you on the state of our finances, we were very clear on the fact that we are very solid and solvent,” said Aniagwu.

“For the first time in the history of any state government in the entire federation, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State, made it possible for us to have 40 percent advance payment for all projects that were awarded at that EXCO meeting. You can fact-check me because it has never happened in any government in this country and for a State Government to have projects in excess of N275 billion and have them mobilised is ingenious of the Oborevwori administration.”

And perhaps the icing on the cake was the revelation that the state achieved all these without borrowing a dime.

“All these things are happening without us approaching anybody or financial institution in the form of borrowing, even as we have been very busy trying to also defray existing liabilities,” said Aniagwu.

At the event was also the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Public Enlightenment (Projects and Policies), Mr. Olisa Ifeajika. While the humongous sum reflects how the government is intentional about putting in place capital projects, the decision to pay a mobilisation of 40% to the contractors of the projects is also commendable.That is putting words to action.

Across the state, many projects have been delivered while others are at different stages of completion. Some ongoing road projects scheduled for delivery before May 2025 include the repairs of the Okirighwre-Benin Road, construction of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway and the Issele-Azagba-Otulu Road project in Aniocha North local government area. Others are Esezi Road dualisation, Ayakoromo bridge and Trans-Warri Roads and bridges. To combat flooding in Ugolo-Okpe, Okuokoko, Osubi and its environs, the administration built storm drainages. It has also arrested flooding menace in Orerokpe, the Orerokpe – Okuloho – Oviri-Okpe – Aragba Road.

Delta has also become serious with agriculture. It partnered with Afritropic, an Agriculture based Service Provider, to build greenhouses in farm settlements at Mbiri, Ika North East LGA, at Kpakiama, Bomadi LGA and Deghele, Sapele LGA. The scheme, Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS), a 2020 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan initiative, would engage 370,000 youth in agricultural production of 13 agricultural commodities. The state also invested N1bn in counterpart funding in the partnership between Delta Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (D-CARES) and Africa Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development (AUDA NEPAD). As at December 2025, 203,204 persons have been empowered under the D-CARES scheme, 5,426 persons received cash grants under the MORE Grant Scheme for petty traders, artisans, and female entrepreneurs, and 6,000 farmers empowered with agricultural inputs to boost agricultural production in the state.

In the health sector, the administration recorded over two million Deltans in the state’s health insurance scheme. The considerable annual premium of N7000 which guarantees access to 560 public and private hospitals in the state, is definitely a game-changer. It was also reported that by July 2024, the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), had paid “the bills of over 300 Cesarean Sections (CS) monthly at the cost of over N500,000.”

With these achievements, it did not come as a surprise that the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) inducted him into its Hall of Fame. And recently, he was awarded THISDAY Governor of the Year for his stewardship in Delta.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State was underrated,” said Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena.

“But in his 18 months in power he has not borrowed any cent from any bank and he keeps building infrastructure across the state.”

In fact, to the doubters, including ‘those who may have underrated Oborevwori prior to 2023,’ Aniagwu reiterated the governor’s efficient but prudent management style.

“Prior to that EXCO meeting, over N4.5 billion was saved from different contracts because we looked at the profit margin and the amount that such contracts will get to,” he said.

“And re-examining the profit margin and ancillary parameters in those projections, the governor was able to lead us to save as much as over N4.5 billion for the state and that has become one of the hallmarks of the Oborevwori administration.”

Understanding the need for proper monitoring, Sheriff also watches work on the state projects just the way many individuals watch over their projects – keenly. Aniagwu disclosed that Sheriff directed proper physical supervision of projects across Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state.

“The Governor has directed that I should on regular basis proceed with those of you who are partners here to inspect and take status reports on all projects irrespective of where it is,” he said.

“Whether it’s the Ministry of Works, whether it’s Health, Education, Housing, Agriculture, we will proceed with you. Not only because we want to show to the world but because we want to work with the supervising ministries, emphasize the need yet again of value for money that we are spending on these projects. You already know that the governor himself is leading the high-powered committee that is inspecting projects across the states. That committee is still a standing committee. Whenever the governor is not chanced, the Deputy Governor leads that committee. So that anybody, including those of us who are his lieutenants, who fail to turn up and do the right thing, the action of that committee will reveal whether indeed you are worthy of remaining in this EXCO where the governor is emphasizing quality, efficiency, and effectiveness.”

Before the 2023 general elections, Sheriff was the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. His entry into the gubernatorial race had raised eyebrows, questioning his competence to rule the state. However, since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, his actions, especially in the area of project deliveries, has wowed even many of his political opponents.

But right now, the governor has turned Delta into a construction site. And Sheriff’s impact on taking the ‘Big Heart’ state to the next level is far reaching.

. Ovuorie writes from Asaba