NiMet Predicts Sunshine, Haziness Across Nigeria

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast sunny and hazy conditions across Nigeria from yesterday to Monday.

The agency’s outlook for the period indicates sunny skies with hazy conditions in the northern region, along with localised thunderstorms in some central and southern states.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released at the weekend in Abuja, predicted sunny and hazy skies in the northern region for yesterday.



“The North-central will experience sunny weather with patches of clouds, while localised thunderstorms are expected later in the day over parts of Kwara and Kogi states.

‘In the southern regions, cloudy skies with occasional sunshine are expected over the inland states and coastal areas, with morning thunderstorms forecast for Lagos, Edo, and Delta states.



“Localised thunderstorms are also expected in the afternoon and evening across several southern states, including Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ebonyi, and others.”

For today, NiMet forecasts sunny and hazy conditions for the northern region.

“The North-central will again experience sunny skies with patches of clouds, while localised thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the afternoon or evening.



“In southern Nigeria, cloudy skies with sunshine are expected in the morning, with local thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening across several states.”

For Monday, NiMet predicted more sunny skies over the northern region, with cloudy skies and occasional sunshine expected in the North-central.

“Localised thunderstorms are anticipated in the afternoon and evening over parts of Kogi and Benue.

“In the south, morning conditions will be cloudy with sunshine, while localised thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening over several states, including Lagos, Delta, and Cross River.”

NiMet urged the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles remain suspended in the atmosphere.

According to NiMet, individuals with respiratory conditions, such as asthma, are particularly advised to exercise caution.

“Strong winds may also precede thunderstorms, and the public is urged to adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Additionally, airline operators are encouraged to consult NiMet for specific weather reports to ensure safe flight planning,” NiMet added.