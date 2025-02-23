NAFDAC Seals Over 11,000 Shops, Arrests 40 for Substandard Drugs

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said over 11,000 shops have been sealed and 40 individuals arrested in its ongoing nationwide clampdown on fake and substandard medicines.



The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this yesterday to journalists in Lagos.

Adeyeye said the enforcement was planned over a year as covert operations.

NAFDAC had on February 10, commenced enforcement operations at the Idumota open drugs market, Ariaria drug market in Aba and Bridge market in Onitsha.



According to the agency, the enforcement operations at the three markets, which are the hub of distributions of over 80 per cent of medications, will rid the country of falsified and unregistered drugs.

Adeyeye said that over 20 trucks of substandard drugs were evacuated at different locations in Aba, not less than 30 trucks of confiscated drugs were seized in Onitsha while 27 trucks were evacuated at the Idumota market.



She said: “We are winding down our operations at Aba because we have almost finished with evacuation.

“Our next phase is to start going shop by shop to know those who have registered and those who have not registered.

“We have closed over 4,000 shops in Onitsha, 3,027 shops in Lagos and 4,000 shops in Aba since we commenced these operations.



“In Onitsha, we have done 20 per cent of our jobs. We have to do holistic work because we have some traders who are genuine but they are not registered under the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN).”

The D-G commended the security agencies for providing adequate security for the operations, noting that the exercise was made possible through their support to NAFDAC.

“Three years ago, some of our men were almost killed while trying to carry out a major operation like this in Onitsha.



“Our enforcement teams in these three locations were able to carry out their duties without any fear.

“NSA gave us 400 officers in Onitsha, 350 in Aba and over 250 officers in Lagos to ensure safety for our officers,” she said.

Adeyeye said the agency would continue its fight against perpetrators of counterfeit and falsified drugs in the country.