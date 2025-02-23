  • Sunday, 23rd February, 2025

FG Urges States to Domesticate Mental Health Act 

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The federal government has urged states to domesticate the Mental Health Act in the health sector.
The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, made the appeal during a town hall meeting at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, the state capital.


Salako said President Bola Tinubu prioritises the health sector, which is evident in the Mental Health Act that has been passed, majorly to provide a more robust framework in ensuring that the mental health of Nigerians is secured.


He appealed to the Ogun Ministry of Health through the Commissioner for Health, Hon. Tomi Coker to domesticate the Health Act at the state level.


Coker emphasised that there is a continued collaboration with the federal government.
She declared that Ogun State will domesticate the Mental Health Act, noting that it is one of the commitments of the

State to the people, as regards the popular saying that “health is wealth”.

