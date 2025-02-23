Deputy Speaker Kalu Promises People-oriented Constitution

The Chairman of the 10th House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Benjamin Kalu, has assured of a people-oriented constitution at the end of the exercise.

Kalu, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House, said this at the closing of a two-day retreat for members of the committee in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State yesterday.



He expressed gratitude to the members of the committee for their commitment towards a successful exercise and urge them to remain committed.

He said: “We are so proud of you. On behalf of the speaker, on behalf of the representative, the leadership of the National Assembly, we found you wanted to make you members of this committee and you have not failed us.



“From the time you took on this role, we knew it was a tough task. We know as well that time is of the essence in view the fact that we want to achieve the first tranche of our job before the period of election.



“But with the kind of team spirit that we have exhibited, the kind of dedication we have exhibited, it appears to us that the destination towards realising this is in view. This is only because we held each other’s hand, only because we believed that Nigeria could be better than we met it. Only because we heard the cries of the people that we represent and we want their voices to be heard.



“So that truly the constitution that we want to be a people oriented constitution, as stated in the preamble of the constitution that we, the people of Nigeria, will indeed be a constitution that has the characterisation of the people’s desire captured in it.

“You are the architect of the greater future of Nigeria. You are the cooks in the kitchen baking the best Nigeria that will be better than the one we have ever seen. Don’t give up. If you don’t get weary in this work, in no distant sign that Nigerians will reap from this.

“There may be challenges along the path of achieving this, but your dedication and determination and diligence has oiled the way towards the greater heights that’s in view.

“Please let this bonding among us continue. Let us not stop at these retreat. Let us be partners in progress towards making this dream realisable. Thank you for being my partners. The Speaker and I are proud of you.”

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Akin Rotimi Jnr, said the House is fully committed to ensuring that the process is inclusive, transparent, and reflective of the aspirations of all Nigerians.

“The constitutional review process is a complex and delicate undertaking that demands expertise, wisdom, and careful engagement with diverse stakeholders across ethnic, religious, and political lines.

“Guided by our legislative agenda, we remain steadfast in delivering meaningful reforms under the capable leadership of Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review who is a lawyer.

“Nigerians can expect a thorough, well-considered, and impactful exercise that strengthens our democracy and fosters national development,” the House spokesman said.