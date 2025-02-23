D’banj Names Nasboi, Berri Tiga CREAM Ambassadors

Iyke Bede





As music democratisation continues to reshape the global industry, Nigeria’s CREAM platform is at the forefront of conversations about artist funding, grants, and music distribution — offering pathways beyond traditional record labels. Now, independent artist and skit maker Nasboi, alongside CREAM alumnus Berri Tiga, are stepping up as the platform’s 2025 ambassadors, expanding their influence in the music space.

Founded in 2016 by Nigerian afrobeats megastar D’banj, CREAM has illuminated the paths of both upcoming and established creatives, creating opportunities and connecting them to an audience across Africa with a hunger for authentic African content. It serves as a bridge, not just for talent and visibility, but for projecting the continent’s rich cultures to the rest of the world.

“We know we have super talented individuals that are doing their own thing in their own community. When you look at Nasboi’s success story, you see someone who has always been a music lover. But when his music didn’t take off as expected, he leaned into his natural gift—comedy,” D’banj said, noting the long road Nasboi took before his musical career kicked off.

“He conquered that industry and still found a way to cross over, fulfilling his dream of becoming a recognised musician in this generation.”

Famed for his hits such as ‘Small Money,’ ‘Umbrella,’ and ‘Lover Boy,’ Nasboi has earned a name for himself as one of the brightest acts coming into 2025. With his unveiling, the singer/skit maker expressed gratitude for being part of a system that uplifts other talents.

“I feel super excited to represent this brand, not just because it is D’banj’s brand, but because D’banj has shared the vision with me,” said Nasboi.

Berri Tiga’s rising trajectory in the music industry is further testament to the impact of CREAM, having supported the budding star since his teenage years, building his career one song at a time while giving him the exposure to grow his fan base and secure funding.

With D’banj’s own journey from an aspiring artist to a global afrobeats star, CREAM is now carving out a future where talent, not industry politics, determines success.