Billionaire Businessman, Ayeni and Adaobi Alagwu’s Controversy Takes a New Twist

If you think that the hullabaloo surrounding the paternity of the daughter of Abuja-based lady Adaobi Alagwu and billionaire businessman Dr. Tunde Ayeni has died, you better have a rethink, as it has continued to take new twists by the day like a movie series with twists and suspense.

According to Society Watch findings, Ayeni has come out emphatically to accuse Adaobi of allegedly parading a fake DNA result of the child.

As gathered, Ayeni alleged that the lady is haunted by her reckless past and is truly desperate, asserting that this desperation is pushing her on this journey to infamy and ultimate disgrace.

“It has become necessary to once again address the persistent and shameful campaign of blackmail, deceit, and defamation orchestrated by Ms. Adaobi Alagwu. When I say the certificate is fake, it is a position informed by indisputable facts. First, the result was meant to be out in five days. Later, a letter, purportedly from the centre, came pushing the date the result would be ready by two extra days.

“When we cross-checked from the centre, they denied knowledge of the said letter and the Indian name that signed it. At that point, it became crystal clear to us that the process had been compromised and that the outcome could not be genuine. We have since discovered other nefarious steps taken to come about the so-called DNA certificate,” Ayeni stated.

He said further that despite multiple public statements, legal affirmations, and sworn affidavits unequivocally denying any ties or paternity claims, Ms. Alagwu continues her relentless campaign of falsehoods.

The release stated: “For instance, it was not a mere coincidence that it was at the critical point in time when we were expecting the results that Google found out that the email we used had been compromised. At that point, we lost confidence in the process and the centre. It was then we requested for another DNA at another centre, which the lady rebuffed,” he added.

He again claimed that he has no marital connection to Ms. Adaobi Alagwu. This has been affirmed repeatedly in official legal documents, including a sworn affidavit that stated that the child in question is not his own and that “Ms. Alagwu’s fabricated DNA result contradicts the legitimate, verified results that conclusively establish the absence of any biological relationship. At the appropriate time and place, this evidence will become public knowledge.”