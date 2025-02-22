Tinubu Mourns Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, Oba Adeleke Basibo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has conveyed his deepest condolences to the people of Remoland and the Ogun State government on the passing of the esteemed Alaperu of Iperu, Oba Adeleke Idowu Basibo.

Throughout his 22-year reign, Oba Idowu Basibo, according to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, embodied the virtues of peace, tolerance, and prosperity, bringing dignity and grace to the throne of Akesan-Odoru.

President Tinubu recognised the monarch as a nurturing father figure to many, including Governor Dapo Abiodun, a distinguished citizen of his domain.

He commended the late Oba as a beloved community leader who diligently championed governance that served the people’s needs.

The President recalled Oba Basibo’s enduring legacy of respect and wisdom, noting his impact on individuals and his age group, Egbe Bobakeye.

His candid and invaluable advice to leaders will be fondly remembered and cherished.

As the monarch goes to the eternal home, President Tinubu expressed confidence that Oba Basibo’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations.

He offered prayers for the late Oba’s soul to find eternal peace.