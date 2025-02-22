Pa Adebanjo’s Legacy Lives on, Says N’Delta Activist

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A political activist and Itsekiri leader, Olu Pessu, has said that the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo deeds of political advocacy will live on in the hearts of his followers.

Pessu, who is the Chairman of Olu Pessu Foundation and also Afenifere member, in a condolence message issued yesterday, described the late Pa Adebanjo as a nation builder and Nigerian leader to the core who believed in the affinity between the Itsekiri and Yoruba.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo deeds of political advocacy live on. The Afenifere leader was a nation builder, a political juggernaut and a Nigerian leader to the core who believes in affinity between the Yoruba and itsekiri.

“He believed that the relationship between the Itsekiri and Yoruba could be better, great and successful for a united and restructured Nigeria.

“He was a Man of his words and his words were his Bonds. He believed in equity, justice and fairness,” Pessu said.

The activist noted that one major character he learnt from Pa Adebanjo was his consistency and doggedness in his activism and services to humanity.

“I will forever be grateful to Baba for he welcomed me warmly into Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba socio political organisation after my father, who was himself an Action Group Activist and Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) Chieftain from Warri Division, introduced me to him.

“I will forever be grateful also for the lessons and advice given to me by my leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on my journey of life for humanity. Like I said his deeds of Political Advocacy lives on for many generations of right activists across different generations,” he added.

Pessu therefore called on young and upcoming political activists to learn from Pa Adebanjo’s consistency and doggedness.