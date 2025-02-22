  • Saturday, 22nd February, 2025

Osun LG Election: Oyinlola, Deputy Governor, SSG, Others Vote

Nigeria | 12 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who is also a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Saturday cast his vote in his polling unit Oba Ojomu Ward 1, Okuku, Odo-Otin LGA in the ongoing local government election in the state.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, cast his vote at his unit in Osogbo local government, while Osun Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, cast his vote at Ilode ward 1 unit 001.

Prof Wale Ladipo who is also a Chieftain of the party casts his vote at same ward, unit 001.

Meanwhile, a team of observers, comprising State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) Chairmen across the Federation monitored the local government elections across Osun State.

They however acknowledged that the election was peaceful and the impressive turnout of voters who cast their votes for their respective candidates.

