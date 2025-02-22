Osun LG Election: OSSIEC Office Shut, Observers Adjudged Poll Peaceful

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission Secretariat is currently under lock and key and has a large presence of security operatives.

Efforts to get OSSIEC staff for comments proved abortive as none of them was available, except local hunters at the gate.

Also several calls put to the OSSIEC Chairman did not go through.

Also, Osun State local government election which started around 8:15am at Egbedore Local Government, Ward 10 was adjudged peaceful by observers.

The units visited by THISDAY showed that the exercise was peaceful as electorate were seen queueing and being attended to contrary to the speculations and fear that the process may turn violent.

Some voters who spoke with our reporter urged electorate to come out to exercise their franchise without fear.

However, security officials were sighted at various polling units visited.

Also, voting took place in some areas within Osogbo, the state, capital such as Dada Estate, while voting concluded at 8:51AM at Alajue 1 Ward 4 Unit 20l; Aajue 1 Ward 4 Unit 10 Seventh Day School.