Osun LG Election: One Person Reportedly Killed, as Thugs Shoot innocent Voters in Ilesa East LG

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

One person has been reportedly killed in Ilesa West amidst the ongoing 2025 local government election in Osun state.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred around Iyemogun, along Wesley Hospital in Ilesa.

As at the time of filing this report, the identity of the individual killed or the circumstances surrounding his death remains sketchy.

The shocking incident was said to have occurred where voters had gathered peacefully to exercise their civic rights.

A source said the hoodlums were seen moving around in a green Hilux and a bus, as they carried out this violent act in broad daylight.

It was alleged that the attack happened in the presence of officers of the Nigeria Police Force, yet no effort was made to arrest the perpetrators or pursue the vehicles involved.

This according to the source raised serious concerns about the alleged involvement of the security in disrupting the peace of the state.

The source strongly condemned the act of violence and called on security agencies to take immediate action by arresting the perpetrators and ensuring justice is served.

“Elections should be a peaceful process, and no individual should be subjected to harm while exercising their democratic rights”.

The source urged the people of Ilesa East to remain calm as authorities investigates the incident.