Osun LG Election: APM Chairman Decry Council Poll, Alleges OSSIEC Chair is Card-carrying Member of PDP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Hon Adewale Adebayo has condemned the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission(OSIEC) over the conduct of the council poll.

Adebayo also alleged that OSSIEC Chairman, Hashim Abioye, was a card-carrying member of PDP, served Adeleke as Special Adviser Legal Matters and served as PDP Caretaker Secretary.”

Adebayo who spoke on the election noted that there was no election anywhere in the state except in Ede, the hometown of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He stressed that OSIEC insistence on conducting the poll was to justify allocated money, describing the action as fraud.

The APM Chairman said “what we experienced in Osun State today is not election but lockdown because people refused to participate in the illegal poll except Ede town where only few members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) voted in some polling units of top political appointees of the governor.”

“Our party is vindicated with this exercise of our earlier apprehension that OSIEC can never conduct any meaningful election since its chairman, Hashim Abioye is a card-carrying member of PDP and serves Adeleke as Special Adviser Legal matters and served as PDP caretaker Secretary.”

“Infact in Ede that they held illegal election, they claimed they concluded voting by 8:30am, the same Ede that voted till 9PM during the governorship election in 2022.”

He demanded:“Adeleke, Abioye and other members of the cabinets who ran away from the state should make statewide broadcast to apologise to the resident for imposing lockdown on them.”

However, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, while speaking with journalists in his house confirmed that OSIEC held a council election.

He said: “There was massive turnout of voters. I voted in Osogbo Ward 7, Unit 7. The turnout was massive. I believe that people have confidence in OSIEC and Osun State Government.”