Osun LG Election: Adeleke Praises Tinubu, Denies Making Negative Comments against President

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Governor Ademola Adeleke exercised his voting rights Saturday, he has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting rule of law which enabled the ongoing local government elections across Osun state.

THISDAY reports that the governor cast his vote at his Ward 09 Agbogunde Sagba in Ede around 7:30 am on Saturday morning.

Speaking after casting his vote at Ede, the governor said the President was a true democrat with huge democratic credentials, submitting that his administration has all along been very supportive and collaborating with the federal government.

The governor also denied a fake news article in a publication about alleged remarks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, submitting that the news is fake as he did not at any point utter any negative remarks about the President.

“In my first state broadcast on this crisis, I said this about the President: ‘Let me affirm that I know Mr. President to be a true democrat, a lover of rule of law, and a believer in the sanctity of the judicial process. I know, as a matter of fact, that Mr. President will never authorise a dictatorial violation of the constitution irrespective of who is involved. It is crucial to add that Mr. President will never support any action that is capable of generating bloodbath and bloodshed.”

“In my second broadcast, I said this about Mr President: ‘We have confidence in the democratic credentials of President Tinubu, who we know will always insist on the rule of law.’

“We urge the public and stakeholders to ignore the fake news as Governor Adeleke did not attack President Tinubu in any way before and during ongoing local government election.”

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke cast his vote at his ward in Ede this morning, describing the election as peaceful and in line with due process.

The governor, who arrived at his polling unit in Sagba/Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede, was accredited before exercising his civic duty.

The election, which is expected to determine the leadership at the grassroots level, has witnessed a significant turnout of voters amidst tight security and electoral monitoring.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote, Governor Adeleke urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise peacefully.

He emphasized the importance of grassroots democracy and called on the people to participate actively without fear or intimidation.

The governor who described the election process as seamless, commended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for a job well done, encouraged all and sundry to come out and vote peacefully, as this he said, is a crucial step in strengthening the nation’s democracy at the local level.