  • Saturday, 22nd February, 2025

OSSIEC Denies Journalists Accreditation for LG Election

Nigeria | 13 hours ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Journalists in Osun State were Saturday disappointed as the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission failed to give accreditation to journalists.

The OSSIEC Information Officer, Sadiat Isiaka, said they only gave accreditation to Media and Observers that were friends to the commission.

She warned: “Any unauthorised media or observer team without an authorisation letter, the official jackets, and tags of the Commission will be treated as an impostor.”

Efforts by journalists in the State, especially the print and broadcast media, who are members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists(NUJ) to get accredited were abortive.

The Chairman of NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Shina Abubakar, told members that OSSIEC failed to accredit journalists for the election.

