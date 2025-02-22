Kalu: We’ve Received Over 200 Bills Seeking Alteration to 1999 Constitution

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has revealed that the constitutional review committee has received over 200 bills seeking alterations to the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as emended).



He said the bills, already categorised into thematic areas, would address a wide range of issues, including federal structure and power devolution, local government autonomy, public revenue, fiscal federation, revenue allocation, and electoral reforms.



Kalu disclosed this yesterday, in Abuja at the commencement of a two-day retreat for members of the constitution review committee of the House holding at Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement issued by his media office revealed that a situation room would be opened to collate and address other concerns of Nigerians in the course of the constitution amendment process.



Kalu stated: “We have 151 House bills before us. But I’m sure these numbers are the last count before the recent additions. My office has been told that there are about 250 constitutional amendment bills that will pass through the House for this committee.



“This bill reflects our collective commitment to refining governance in Nigeria. While some have progressed to the second reading stage, others remain at the first reading stage.

“But it is our intention that by the time we are done with our conversation during this retreat, that we progress those bills at the first reading stage for them to be given expedited hearing.

“The compilation process has revealed instances of duplication—whether by sponsors or overlapping subject matters.



“This necessitates meticulous harmonisation to streamline efforts and eliminate redundancy. To aid our analysis, bills have been categorised into thematic areas, and our consultants have conducted thorough reviews, offering insights to guide prioritisation.



“The thematic areas include: Federal structure and power devolution, local government/local government autonomy, public revenue, Fiscal Federation, Revenue Allocation, Nigerian Police and Nigerian Security Architecture, Comprehensive Judicial Reforms, Electoral Reforms, Gender Issues, Human Rights, and State creation.”