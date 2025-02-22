Fubara, Daniel, Bode George, Others for  Freedom Online’s 6th Annual  Lecture

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State will on Thursday, deliver the 6th yearly lecture of Freedom Online newspaper in Lagos.

A statement by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the online newspaper, Gabriel Akinadewo, said while Fubara is the Special Guest Speaker, former Governor of Ogun State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is the Keynote Speaker of the lecture with the theme: ‘Nigeria’s Socio-Political Challenges: Whose Fault, Leaders or the Led?’

The Chairman of the event is former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George.

Other personalities billed to grace the lecture are former Police Affairs Minister, retired Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (Special Guest of Honour); Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside (Guests of Honour) and Professor Akin Onigbinde, the Executive Secretary, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, Ilepa, Ogun State (Special Guest).

President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, and President, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Maureen Chigbo, are Chief Hosts.

Freedom Online is an online news platform published by SWAAYA Limited, Lagos.