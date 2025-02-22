Ex-NYSC DG Assures of Security, Commends Tinubu for Iyin Ekiti Varsity 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Johnson Olawumi (rtd) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assenting the Bill for the establishment of the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti.

He promised to rally round key stakeholders in the community on the issue of security.

Olawumi in a statement affirmed that the university will further put Iyin Ekiti on the global map, building on the developmental achievements recorded by notable past leaders including the late General Adeyinka Adebayo, and the first civilian governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

He emphasised the importance of the university to the community.

“We want to encourage students to come from all over the country, North, South, East and West because the people of Iyin Ekiti are accommodating and peace loving, and will ensure a conducive atmosphere for all students, irrespective of their religious and tribal affinity,” he said.

He expressed profound happiness on the new university, saying, ‘this is one of the best moments ever in our community with the joy resonating among indigenes all over the world’.

“It will open the community up to global attention and provide direct and indirect jobs for many of the teeming youths within the neighbouring communities and even across the state. There is no doubt that the University will further promote socio-economic growth and galvanise infrastructure development of the state,” he emphasised.

Olawumi seized the opportunity to thank former Governor Kayode Fayemi and the incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji and all other great Ekiti leaders who have in the past, contributed to the development of the town.

He acknowledged that they laid the foundation for the establishment of the university.

The retired general, who is the Jagunmolu of Iyin Ekiti, seized the opportunity to call on all sons and daughters of the town, especially those in diaspora to join efforts in supporting the government as the school prepares to take off.