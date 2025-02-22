Council Secretary Escapes From Kidnappers, Wife Children Still Held

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Secretary of the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State, Mr. Daina Usman, kidnapped along with his wife and three children on Thursday night escaped from his abductors.

However, the wife and the three children are still with their abductors.

The secretary and his family members were kidnapped on Thursday night by gun-wielding bandits who raided their home located around the riverside in Sarkinpawa headquarters of the local government.

It was gathered that the council secretary miraculously escaped from the clutches of the kidnappers in the thick of the night while he and other family members were being taken into the bush.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Alhaji Aminu Najume, when contacted confirmed the story saying “the secretary was abducted from his residence just 500 meters from the military base in the local government.”

Najume said “despite the sporadic gunshots by the gunmen there was no response from the military,” adding, “One very surprising and disappointing thing about the incident is that the residence of the secretary is just about 500 meters from the military post in the local government.”

State Police Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the abduction of the council secretary. He confirmed the man was released early yesterday.