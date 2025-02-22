  • Saturday, 22nd February, 2025

APC Holds NEC Meeting Next Wednesday 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled the party’s National Caucus meeting  for Tuesday, February 25, while the National Executive Committee (NEC) would hold on Wednesday February 26, 2025.


The National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Bashiru disclosed this on a notice he signed on Friday in Abuja. 


The notice read: “Notice is hereby given for the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party. Note that the National Executive Committee (NEC) is one of the organs of the Party under Article 11 of the party’s constitution. 


“The National Caucus meeting is billed to hold at tbr Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa by 6 pm prompt on Tuesday.”


The NEC meeting would be held on Wednesday by 10.a.m at the party’s National Secretariat on 40, Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.