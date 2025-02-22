APC Holds NEC Meeting Next Wednesday 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled the party’s National Caucus meeting for Tuesday, February 25, while the National Executive Committee (NEC) would hold on Wednesday February 26, 2025.



The National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Bashiru disclosed this on a notice he signed on Friday in Abuja.



The notice read: “Notice is hereby given for the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party. Note that the National Executive Committee (NEC) is one of the organs of the Party under Article 11 of the party’s constitution.



“The National Caucus meeting is billed to hold at tbr Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa by 6 pm prompt on Tuesday.”



The NEC meeting would be held on Wednesday by 10.a.m at the party’s National Secretariat on 40, Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.