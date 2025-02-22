APC Commends Osun Residents for Boycotting LG Election

Regrets loss of life

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Saturday night commended the people of the state for boycotting the illegal local government council election conducted by the “partisan” Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).

The party expressed excitement with the massive boycott of the election across the 30 local government council areas and Modakeke Area Office, stating the reaction of the residents to the charade promoted by the government is a testimony that the people of the state are law-abiding, democratic and decent for standing with the rule of law. It said this was in sharp contrast to the action of the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who despite the security advisories to shelve the controversial poll, chose to tread the path of infamy, perfidy and disobedience to the law of the land.

Speaking with Journalists last night, the Osun State APC Director of Media and Information Barrister, Kola Olabisi noted that opposition APC hinted that the resolve of the Osun citizens to stay away from the sham election had further canonized them as true men and women of virtues who take premium in equity, fairness and justice as the foundation of any democratic development.

He said: “We are glad with the conduct of the citizens and residents of Osun the way and manner they deserted what we can best be described as ‘naming of imbeciles’ called election today. We monitored the exercise and we are so excited the way the people boycotted the process.

“Everything failed the unpleasantly partisan OSSIEC today. Elections did not take place in most parts of the state. In some pockets of places like Ede, the hometown of the governor, where the electoral commission had to save face, everything was shambolic. Apart from dubious arrangement where no material was distributed to any OSSIEC local government offices, the security also exposed them how ballots papers were pre-thumb-printed and stuffed before they even got to the selected polling units.

“As if that was not enough, there was also an absence of voters register at the few polling units where they staged an electoral drama, including the polling unit of the governor, where the number one citizen of the state voted without any accreditation.

“We sympathised with the people of the state for another loss of life reported in Irojo, Ilesa, and wastage of our collective resources on needless and cosmetic election that is inconsequential as it is legally settled that there is no vacancy in Osun Local Government Administration as expressly stated by the Appeal Court in Akure on February 10, 2025.

“We equally commended the security agents, particularly the Police and Department of State Services for standing firm on the side of the law and for taming the Peoples Democratic Party’s violence and brigandage.

“However, we demand for proper investigation of the unidentified young man that was allegedly shot dead in Irojo, Ilesa and those arrested with guns in Boripe Local Government Council Area among others.

“It is regrettable that despite the advice from security agencies that the election should be put on hold, the OSSIEC ignored the wise counsel, a development that led to security breach.

“Once again, we salute the people of Osun State for proving to the power mongers in the state that they are for the rule of law and not for brigandage. Their patriotic disposition by boycotting the election is profound and will be referenced in the annals of the state.

“We thank the people for standing with our chairmen and councillors that have been validly restored by the Appellate Court.

“As previously said, the shenanigan called election is none of our business. By the grace of God, our council chairmen will return to their duty posts on Monday as usual.

“All we are assuring the people of the state is good governance at the grassroots level,” the statement concluded.