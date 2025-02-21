Sudan Accuses Kenya of Contravening International Law by Backing RSF Militia

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Sudanese Government has expressed displeasure at the action of Kenya Government for allegedly acting contrary to international law and position by given tacit support to Sudanese militias.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said it “regrets the Kenyan government’s disregard for its obligations under international law, the Charter of the United Nations, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by hosting the event of signing a so-called “political agreement” between the terrorist Janjaweed militia – responsible for

ongoing acts of genocide in Sudan – and its affiliated individuals and groups.”

The statement added that: “Given that the stated objective of this agreement is to establish a parallel government on part of Sudanese territory, this move promotes the dismembering of African states, violates their sovereignty, and interferes in their internal affairs.

“This is, therefore, a clear breach of the UN Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the established principles of the contemporary international order.

“Furthermore, hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities – while they continue to perpetrate genocide, massacre civilians on an ethnic basis, attack IDP camps, and commit acts of rape – constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes.

“Equally, this action by the Kenyan government not only violates the principles of good neighborliness but also contravenes the pledges Kenya has made at the highest levels not to allow hostile activities against Sudan to be carried out on its soil. It is, therefore, tantamount to an act of hostility against the entire Sudanese people.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that this propaganda stunt will have no

impact on the ground, as the Sudanese Armed Forces, along with joint and

supporting forces—backed by the Sudanese people—remain resolute in their determination to liberate every inch of Sudanese territory desecrated by the terrorist militia and its foreign mercenaries.

“Their swift and continuous progress toward this goal remains unabated.

While the Ministry calls on the international community to condemn this hostile act by the Kenyan government, it affirms that it will take all necessary measures to redress the balance.”

Further explaining the position of Sudan and its people on the action of Kenya Government, the Media officer of the Embassy of Sunday in Nigeria, Almoiz Mohamed said: “Sudan, its government, people and armed forces, have said their word: No to militias, no to a parallel government, no to any treasonous project, and what is so- called the political declaration, its fate is a disastrous failure.

“The RSF militia is working to achieve what it failed to achieve with weapons. The so called “parallel” government will not find the recognition it hopes for, and it does not have the capabilities to talk about possessing or seizing legitimacy, because it is based primarily on the militia rapid support rifle, which has been stained with blood, violations, crimes and rapes from Darfur to Khartoum.

In conclusion, am very confident, and many are confident, that it will fail.”