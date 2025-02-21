Senate, First Lady Mourn Pa Adebanjo, Want National Monument Named After Him

•Secondus says Clark, Adebanjo left huge vacuum in democratic struggle

•Clark, a huge loss to Ijaw nation, Nigeria, says NDDC chairman, Ebie

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Wale Igbintade in Lagos





The Senate and the First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday, eulogised the late Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and urged the federal government to name a national monument after him.

The red chamber also observed a minute silence for the departed politician and agreed to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with his family.

The Senate took the decision following a motion by the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of the state.

In the motion seconded by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, (APC Oyo North), senators commended the roles played by Adebanjo in the enthronement of the Fourth Republic from 1999 till date.

Buhari said, “He was very principled, always fighting for justice. I recalled his struggles for democracy. He has played his role and gone. May the Lord forgive his shortcomings.”

Senator Adegbonmire described the late Adebanjo as a great democrat, saying, “He is worthy of the honour that will be bestowed upon him. He was a man of conviction,” Adegbonmire stated.”

Senator Yunus Akintunde, described the late Adebanjo as a very strong member of Afenifere. “He commended affection and loyalty. A statesman. I support the prayers as moved,” He added.

Senator Tahir Monguno representing Borno North said, “We remember his role in the June 12 pan Nigerian mandate. I was among the few parliamentarians that stood with Pa Adebanjo for the restoration of that mandate.”

Senator Seriake Dickson said, “I condole with the family of our departed leader. I condole with the people of Ogun State and the people of Ijebuland, my maternal home. One of our titans, an unapologetic leader, one of the finest democrat has departed Nigeria.”

Earlier in his motion titled: “Special Requiem for Late Pa Ayo Adebanjo,” Daniel said the late politician was a man of deep convictions, a principled leader, who never wavered in his pursuit of justice, equity, and the ideals of good governance.

“His commitment to the ‘Life More Abundant’ credo of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo defined the content and characters of his politics and activism. One cannot but recall the major roll he played during the NADECO struggle.

“While our paths may not have initially aligned during the 2003 Governorship Election, Pa Adebanjo, upon understanding the vision and policies of our administration, became one of our strongest and most consistent supporters despite not being in our party at that time.

“His loyalty was never transactional; once convinced, he stood firm with us through thick and thin. One of the most profound moments of his unwavering support was after my tenure in office as Governor in 2011.”

Mrs. Tinubu, who described Adebanjo, as a political leader, paid a condolence visit to the deceased family at his Lekki, Lagos residence, yesterday, where expressed gladness that she was able to see the late elder statesman shortly before he passed on.

While praying for the repose of his soul and that God keep his widow and family, the First Lady, in a release issued by her Media Assistant, Busola Kukoyi, emphasised that despite his political affiliation, Pa Adebanjo was still a family man.

In his remarks, the deceased’s son, Femi Adebanjo appreciated Mrs Tinubu and noted that her visit was heart warming.

Mrs Tinubu later met privately with the widow, Christiana Adebanjo.

At the same time, a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has described as a huge loss to the democratic family and the country, the demise of two great leaders, Pa Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Secondus noted that the exit of these great vocal advocates for democratic principles would leave a huge vacuum in the struggle for justice and equity in our society

According to Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonye, ”the two leaders of their ethnic nationalities stood out as outstanding patriots, who desired the best for their country.

‘”They were courageous and detribalised and fought for justice, equity and fairness without sentiment of tribe, religion or geopolitical interests,” Seconds stated.

Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, described Clark, as a compassionate advocate of democracy, social justice, and national restructuring, who dedicated his life to these causes over several decades.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Jerome Utomi, Ebie expressed his sorrow over the passing of Clark.

He praised Clark as a steadfast advocate for democracy, social justice, and national restructuring, whose lifelong efforts had left an indelible mark on Nigeria.

Ebie extended his condolences to Clark’s family, acknowledging that although he lived a fulfilled and glorious life, his passing represented a tremendous loss for the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria as a whole.

He noted that Clark was a patriot, who played a pivotal role in nation-building.

Describing him as a man of many talents, the NDDC chairman recalled his vast contributions to governance, education, regional advocacy, and his enduring impact, particularly through the institutions he founded and the causes he championed. Clark’s legacy, said Ebie, would be remembered for years to come.