SAHCO Donates Medical Items to NDLEA at Airports

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has donated medical equipment to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

SAHCO said the donation was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to its immediate environment.

Executive Director, Cargo Services, SAHCO, Mrs. Boma Ukwunna, who represented the Managing Director, SAHCO, Mrs. Adenike Aboderin, while speaking at the event, regretted the effect of drug abuse in the society.

She, however, commended the NDLEA for putting in place effective measures to checkmate the influx of drugs into and out of the country, hoping that the medical items would go a long way in enhancing the activities of the anti-grant agency at the command.

She stated that the NDLEA’s efforts had reduced the menace of drug trafficking in the society, noting that the items donated would assist the command in attending to suspects quickly, its staff and other stakeholders in the industry.

She said: “In Nigeria and world over, we know the menace of drugs and how we have had to contend with it, the impact on the society, especially on the Nigerian youths. I want to commend the commander for what he and his team have put in place to curb the menace in our airport and the country at large.

“The Managing Director of SAHCO as a mother and a citizen of Nigeria is ready to support the NDLEA to discharge its duties diligently. As a company, we are completely beside and behind NDLEA to ensure that you implement your vision for the country. Whatever we have is just a token, it can never be enough, looking at the volume of work that you do, but we are starting from somewhere with this token.”

Some of the medical facilities donated to the MMIA Command by SAHCO included incubator, centrifuge machine, sphygmomanometer, weighing scale, poison box, lipid profile, meter, staining rack and ambu bags.

In his response, the Strategic Commander, NDLEA, MMIA Command, Mr. Usman Wadar, expressed delight with the donation by SAHCO, saying that the medical items would go a long way in improving its performance and enhancing its relevance.