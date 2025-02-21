FG Opts For Targeted Interventions As Farmers Get More Support

* Shettima charges Jigawa, Ebonyi Govs to collaborate with Brazilian delegation on agriculture

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to supporting local farmers through targeted interventions as part of efforts to address Nigeria’s food security challenges.

According to him, government will intervene robustly to protect local producers to reduce production costs, including single-digit loans.

Speaking during the steering committee meeting of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) at the State House, Abuja, the vice-president said the economic realities facing local farmers demand strategic government intervention to reduce production costs and support local farmers.

He said: “We need to support our local farmers. Give them single-digit loans. The Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit has metamorphosed into an incubator beyond being an advisory body.”

Shettima maintained that the President Bola Tinubu administration is determined to revitalise stalled high-impact agricultural projects.

“In a nutshell, the government will intervene robustly. We will continue to encourage our farmers,” he added.

Referencing how South Korea transformed itself through strategic industrial investments, the vice-president said: “For now, as far as I am concerned, I have read the work of Joe Studwell on How Asia Works, and I am reading it again.

“How South Korea, a former poor nation, was able to become the world’s number one steel producer. They gave hefty discounts and single-digit loans to the Daewoos, LGs and Samsungs, who are now global leaders even in the semiconductor business. They were able to develop their economy.”

Shettima specifically directed Governors Umar Namadi of Jigawa State and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State to engage with a Brazilian delegation this Saturday.

“I urge the Governors of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi and Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, as two of the major food producing states in the federation, to be there; have that interface with them and see what we can do,” the vice-president said.

Earlier, Governor Namadi of Jigawa State acknowledged the PFSCU’s critical role in transforming Nigeria’s agriculture and ramping up food production, saying: “This committee is a very important committee that has the potential of improving food security.”

On his part, Governor Nwifuru of Ebonyi State called for clearly defined priorities for farmers and adequate preparations ahead of every farming season.

Also, the Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture (Office of the Vice-President) and coordinator of PFSCU, Marion Moon, reaffirmed the unit’s commitment to ensuring affordable food for all citizens while incentivising increased production to maintain food stability.