Emirates SkyCargo Clocks 39 Years, Facilitates Global Trade

Emirates SkyCargo has looked at its operations as it celebrated 39 years of operation and dislcosed that in 2024, it carried an average over 3,800 tonnes in and out of Africa every week, via 20 gateways.

The airline made this known as the logistics industry came together in Nairobi on Wednesday at Air Cargo Africa.

Emirates SkyCargo reaffirmed its near-four decade commitment to the continent. With an average of 3,820 tonnes carried in and out of Africa every week, the airline strengthens trade lanes and connects African manufacturers, traders and exporters with businesses all over the world.

Vice President, Cargo Commercial, Emirates SkyCargo – Africa, UAE and Middle East, Khalid Al Hinai, said: “Africa has been a priority market for Emirates SkyCargo since our first flight to the continent in 1986. Since then, we’ve gone from strength to strength. It is an exciting time to serve Africa, with the potential game changing policies such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is set to shape the region’s economic development and boost trade potential both regionally and internationally. As a facilitator of trade, we are committed to connecting underserved markets to global supply chains, creating reciprocal economic and business opportunities that strengthen global economies.”

Emirates SkyCargo first began operations to Africa in April 1986 – less than one year after establishing operations – with direct flights between Dubai and Cairo, Egypt. Over the 39 years, the airline steadily scaled operations, increasing capacity, gateways, and frequencies to better serve local and global customers. Now, in 2025, Emirates SkyCargo operates eight scheduled freighters and 172 passenger planes into 20 destinations across the region every week. With over 145 destinations on its vast global network, Emirates SkyCargo facilitates the quick and efficient transportation of goods, supporting African businesses import and export their goods across the world.

Emirates SkyCargo said it plays an essential role in global trade, keeping goods moving to and from key African markets. In 2024, Emirates SkyCargo exported over 91,930 tonnes of perishable goods from African destinations, making it the largest commodity uplift from the region.