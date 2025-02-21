EFCC Arraigns 20 Foreign Nationals Over Alleged Cybercrime, Plot to Destabilise Nigeria

Wale Igbintade





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned 20 foreign nationals before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged involvement in cybercrime and attempts to destabilize Nigeria’s social and economic structure.

The defendants include 15 Filipinos, one Indonesian, and four Chinese nationals.

Some of the defendants are Kayceelyn Remorin, Jonylyn Agulto, Donny Hermanto, Guo Bin, Darwa Esmael, Lari Jane Tayac, Jhena Samiento, Jessa Sai Chui, Rain Torida, Kimbaley Nisperos, Winnie De Jesus, Shairah May Reyes, Gladys Joy May Iba, Jean Calaga, Huo Wen Jie, Zhao Sui Tao, Gong An Penguna Yua, and Anjeannet Topacio, among others.

When the case was called, prosecution counsel N.K. Ukoha requested that the charges be read so the defendants could enter their pleas.

After the charges were read, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Ukoha also requested that a plea of not guilty be entered for Genting International C.O. Limited, a corporate entity linked to the charges.

Since the company was not represented in court, Ukoha emphasized this as required by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

The prosecution further requested the court to remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending trial.

Defendants’ counsel, Bridget Omoteno and B.A. Ukpai, opposed the remand request.

They asked the court for a short adjournment to allow the defendants to explore the possibility of a plea bargain with the prosecution.

After considering the arguments, Justice Kakaki granted the prosecution’s request and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service custody until the trial.

The judge adjourned the case till March 18 and 20, 2025, for trial.

The separate two-count charges against the defendants include:

“That the defendants and Genting International C.O. Limited, on or about December 18, 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully accessed computer systems organized to seriously destabilize the economic and social structure of Nigeria, by engaging Nigerian youths in identity theft and having them pose as foreign nationals to gain financial advantage.

“This act is contrary to and punishable under Sections 18 and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).”

Additionally, the defendants are accused of having fraudulently impersonated others in December 2024, within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, with the intent to gain financial advantage for their employer, thereby violating Sections 22(2)(b) and 27(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015.