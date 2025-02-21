CISLAC, OXFAM, Stakeholders Advocate Improved Trade, Business Environment in South-South

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





In an effort towards boosting intra, and interstate trade, and addressing bottlenecks that have long hindered business growth, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Oxfam, and key stakeholders from Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States, have advocated more collaboration, and reforms to ease trade and empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

They made the call at a 2-day engagement which ended in Calabar, Cross River State on Thursday.

At the event organised by CISLAC in partnership with OXFAM, the participants focused on utilizing the Calabar Port for cross-border trade and enhancing the ease of doing business in the region.

The CISLAC Programmes Manager for Tax Justice, Environment, and Observation of Nature, Ayo Omowu while highlighting the significant challenges faced by traders in the region, said the gathering aimed at empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in South-South Nigeria.

He said that a previous advocacy visit with the World Bank to Cross River’s Ikom border revealed over 54 checkpoints along trade routes; an activity that has led to massive losses as goods, including valuable agricultural produce like cocoa, cassava, and seafood, often spoil before reaching their destinations.

He said it was discovered that the bottlenecks are due to the delayed transportation and excessive taxation.

Omowu emphasised the importance of partnering with state actors, particularly the ministries of commerce and trade, to address the challenges facing entrepreneurship across various states.

“We felt there is a need to see how we can collaborate with these bodies,” he explained, while highlighting the potential for increased market activity.

Omowu said that many products are currently wasted, and by harnessing these resources and pushing them into the market, there could be a significant positive impact on the economy.

“This would not only create more jobs and increase profits for entrepreneurs but also contribute to government revenue,” Omowu said.

The CISLAC Programmes Manager emphasised the need for collaboration among all stakeholders, including government bodies, to break down the barriers limiting trade and entrepreneurship.

Omowu stressed the importance of the government’s role in facilitating these efforts by improving supervisory functions, ensuring the effective implementation of grants, and monitoring programs aimed at easing business operations.

“The government needs to be on the field to ascertain the level of implementation. It’s vital for a successful partnership to ensure these measures are functioning as intended,” he explained.

The Oxfam Programmes Manager, Henry Ushie, underscored the role of SMEs in driving local economies, noting that they ultimately sustained the border economy.

Ushie called for improved access to government grants and facilities, such as those offered by the Bank of Industry, and Bank of Agriculture, as well as a more accessible regulatory environment.

“We need to break down the barriers, simplify processes, and ensure that businesses are aware of these resources,” he said.

On her part, the Cross River State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Abigail Duke, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Glory Ojay, said the engagement is apt giving the support for efforts to formalize the informal sector .

She said the initiative sought to help businesses migrate from the informal to the formal economy, thereby increasing visibility, tax compliance, and profitability.

Her words: “The collaboration between CISLAC, Oxfam, and the three South-South states aims to tackle the longstanding challenges faced by local businesses, streamline trade routes, and provide a platform for SMEs to thrive.

“One of the key objectives is to generate reliable data on cross-border trade volumes, particularly in the agricultural sector, to better understand market dynamics and create targeted solutions.”

She explained that as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement pushes for a more seamless cross-border trade environment across the continent, the initiative advocates for the need to educate local entrepreneurs on how to expand beyond their local markets.

The commissioner said that the initiative represents a promising step forward in addressing the challenges faced by businesses in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States, with the hope that it will create a more efficient, profitable, and sustainable trade environment.