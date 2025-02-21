APM Terminals Pledges Support for National Single Window on Seamless Cargo Clearance



The leadership of Nigeria’s National Single Window (NSW) project met with top officials of APM Terminals Nigeria in Apapa, Lagos, on Wednesday to gain insights into the port environment and secure the leading terminal operator’s support for the smooth rollout of the NSW project.

The National Single Window is a federal government initiative aimed at creating a centralized electronic trade platform designed to streamline trade processes for importers and exporters by integrating and harmonizing data from multiple government agencies through a single portal. The project seeks to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucracy, and improve efficiency by consolidating data and documentation from various agencies into one system.



During the meeting, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to facilitating trade at the port and supporting the NSW initiative.

“At APM Terminals, we recognize the importance of digitalization and efficiency in global trade.

The National Single Window is a transformative initiative that will not only simplify the trade process but also enhance transparency and reduce bottlenecks in cargo clearance. We are ready to collaborate with the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure its success, leveraging our expertise and technological infrastructure to facilitate a seamless transition,” Klinke said.

He further said that the National Single Window is “a key enabling factor for additional investment into the Nigerian port sector and goes closely in hand with APM Terminals’ proposed investments in the Lagos Port.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Head of Government Relations at APM Terminals Apapa, Olayinka Akinlade, highlighted the company’s advanced automation processes and digitalized customer interface.

“APM Terminals has invested significantly in automation to improve efficiency and customer experience. Our operations are fully digitalized, giving customers the liberty to track shipments, make payments, and process their Terminal Delivery Order through an integrated online platform. By aligning with the NSW initiative, we can further streamline these processes, reduce physical interactions, and enhance the overall ease of doing business at the port,” Akinlade stated.

Director of the National Single Window, Tola Fakolade, expressed appreciation for APM Terminals’ openness and willingness to collaborate.

He noted that the NSW team, inaugurated last year, is committed to simplifying trade facilitation processes and learning from past challenges to ensure the project’s success.

He said previous attempts to implement the National Single Window failed due to challenges ranging from fragmented technological systems, institutional bottlenecks, and inadequate technological infrastructure of some of the agencies.