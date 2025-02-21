Akpabio Asks Establishment Committee to Screen Tinubu’s Nominees for N’Assembly Service Commission Board

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday referred President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for appointment as members of the National Assembly Service Commission to the Senate Committee on Establishment for screening.

Akpabio read the President’s letter seeking their screening and confirmation at plenary.

Tinubu asked the red chamber to screen for confirmation, the appointment of Dr. Saviour Enyiekere as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the Senate President.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

The 12 members are Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka from North West; Aminu Ibrahim Malle and Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud from North East.

They also included Mark Hanmation Tersoo and Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun from North Central while Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga and Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun would represent the South West on the board.

Tinubu appointed Hon. Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu and Festus Ifesinachi Odii from South East while Patrick A. Giwa and Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong were appointed from the South South geopolitical zone.

Like the chairperson, members of the Commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.