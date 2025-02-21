  • Friday, 21st February, 2025

Air Peace to Showcase London Connection at ITB Berlin 2025

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline and West Africa’s largest carrier, has announced its participation as an exhibitor at the world-renowned ITB Berlin, scheduled for March 4-6, 2025.

The airline said it would join over 10,000 exhibitors from around the globe at the prestigious international travel trade show to showcase its services, growth, and commitment to enhancing connectivity within Africa and beyond.

“Air Peace’s exhibition at ITB Berlin will highlight the airline’s exceptional growth trajectory, its expanding route network, and its dedication to providing affordable, reliable, and safe air travel. As the leading airline in Nigeria and West Africa. Air Peace has been at the forefront of fostering seamless connections across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, and its participation at ITB Berlin will spotlight the airline’s key role in shaping the global aviation landscape,” the company said in a statement signed by airline’s Head of Communication, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo.

Executive Director, Air Peace Limited, Nnenna Onyema said: “We are excited to be part of ITB Berlin 2025, the global travel and tourism industry’s largest and most influential event. Our participation underscores Air Peace’s commitment to fostering stronger international partnerships, driving tourism, and advancing connectivity across continents. As we continue to expand our fleet and routes, ITB Berlin provides the perfect platform to showcase our vision and to connect with international partners who share our goal of making travel more accessible to all.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.