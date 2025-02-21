ActionAid Nigeria Demands Socio-Economic and Climate Justice in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has said there is an urgent need to address deepening inequalities driven by economic mismanagement, poor public service provisioning, and the escalating climate crisis in the country.

In a message to commemorate the 2025 World Day of Social Justice under the theme – “Strengthening a Just Transition for a Sustainable Future” – AAN lamented that rising living costs, underfunded gender-responsive public services, and worsening food insecurity continue to push more Nigerians into poverty, noting that these highlight the urgent need for systemic reforms that prioritise climate justice and social equity.

Speaking in Abuja, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, emphasised that economic growth must translate into tangible benefits for Nigerians.

He noted that: “The Nigerian government recently celebrated the rebasing of the economy, but for the average citizen, the pressing question remains: how will this translate into tangible improvements in their daily lives? The reality on the ground paints a grim picture – soaring inflation at 34.6% as of December 2024, a weakened naira averaging ₦1,600/$, sluggish GDP growth at 2.9%, and a staggering public debt exceeding $50 billion, accounting for over 40% of GDP.

“Despite increasing public expenditures, essential services remain underfunded, infrastructure is deteriorating, and over 133 million Nigerians are trapped in multidimensional poverty.

“These economic challenges not only deepen inequality but also jeopardize the future of young people and generations to come. Without deliberate investment in climate-resilient public services and improved socio-economic policies, economic growth remains a mere statistic, disconnected from citizens’ daily struggles.”

He further stated that climate change is exacerbating existing inequalities citing that Smallholder farmers, who produce 70% of Nigeria’s food, are facing unpredictable rainfall, prolonged droughts, and devastating floods that destroy farmlands.

Yet, support for climate-resilient agriculture remains minimal. Nigeria’s 2025 budget falls short of the African Union’s recommendation to allocate at least 10% to agriculture, failing to equip farmers with the tools to adapt to a changing climate.

“The decline in food production has led to soaring prices, putting healthy and sufficient food out of reach for many families.”

Mamedu reiterated that the ongoing energy crisis, worsened by fossil fuel dependency and poor infrastructure, continues to burden citizens.

Rising transportation costs, aggravated by subsidy removal and infrastructural damage, have made mobility unaffordable.

Erratic power supply and skyrocketing electricity costs have forced many families to rely on expensive, polluting alternatives such as generators.

To address these challenges, Nigeria must transition towards sustainable energy solutions that ensure access to affordable electricity while reducing emissions.

“The fossil fuel industry is the biggest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, fueling the climate crisis. Industrial agriculture follows closely, driving harmful emissions and violating local rights. Financial institutions continue to provide loans and investments that accelerate this destruction.

“ActionAid Nigeria is calling on the government and investors to divest from harmful fossil fuel and industrial agriculture projects and instead channel resources into renewable energy and agroecological solutions that promote food security and social justice.

“Agroecology offers a sustainable, climate-resilient farming method that benefits both people and the planet. It improves soil health, reduces reliance on synthetic fossil-fuel-based fertilizers, and increases farmers’ productivity and profits while lowering emissions.

“A shift towards agroecology would help secure the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, enhance food security, and protect the environment,” Mamedu added.

The Country Director added: “ActionAid Nigeria demands urgent action to ensure that social and economic policies prioritise climate justice and inclusive development.

“The government must increase investments in climate-resilient, gender-responsive public services to build systems that can withstand climate shocks while remaining accessible to all Nigerians.

“Fiscal policies must be designed to reduce inequality, support small businesses, and cushion vulnerable populations against economic shocks.

“Urgent action is also needed to ensure an inclusive just transition towards 100% renewable energy, guided by principles of equity, participation, and systemic transformation.

“A just transition must leave no one behind. Nigeria cannot afford another year of policies that widen inequality and deepen climate vulnerability. Decisive action is overdue. The time for justice is now.”