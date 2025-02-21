10 Things We Learned This Week in LALIGA EA SPORTS

What has been going on in LALIGA this past week? Here are 10 of the top stories, from Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid’s draws to Pau Cubarsí’s new contract.

It was a weekend of shock results in LALIGA EA SPORTS, with no team inside the top nine managing to achieve a victory. Those results are outlined below, along with the rest of the week’s headlines.

Real Madrid draw but stay top

The LALIGA EA SPORTS title race remains absolutely fascinating. Real Madrid are still the leaders for now, but they’ve now failed to win any of their past three league fixtures after drawing 1-1 at CA Osasuna on Saturday.

Sørloth rescues a point for Atlético de Madrid

Although Real Madrid dropped points, so too did their city rivals Atlético de Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side also drew 1-1 on Saturday, in their case at home to RC Celta after seeing Pablo Barrios sent off in the seventh minute. The team from Vigo even took the lead, courtesy of an Iago Aspas penalty, but Alexander Sørloth scored a great goal late on to rescue a point for Los Colchoneros.

No wins among the top nine

Quite incredibly, not a single team that entered Matchday 24 inside the top nine managed to achieve a victory across Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Third-placed FC Barcelona and sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano still have to play their Matchday 24 fixture, when they face each other on Monday night, while each of Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal CF, Real Sociedad, Girona FC and CA Osasuna either drew or lost this past weekend.

Getafe CF continue their incredible run

Getafe CF are climbing up the table and have now won four away games in a row in the league, this time defeating Girona FC 2-1 at the Estadi Montilivi. Los Azulones have now taken 14 points from their past six fixtures, meaning they’ve picked up more points than any other LALIGA EA SPORTS team in 2025.

The spoils are shared in the Valencian Community Derby

Just like in the first half of the season, the second meeting between Villarreal CF and Valencia CF this campaign finished as a 1-1 draw. January signing Umar Sadiq scored a late equaliser for Valencia CF, who have lost just one of their past six league games to move closer to safety.

Big wins for Sevilla FC and Real Betis

Both fanbases in Seville were able to celebrate many goals this past week, as Sevilla FC thrashed Real Valladolid 4-0 on the road and as Real Betis overcame Real Sociedad 3-0 at home. Thanks to those big wins, both Andalusian clubs can still dream of achieving European qualification this season.

Ante Budimir makes history at CA Osasuna

With his goal in CA Osasuna’s 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, Ante Budimir has become the Pamplona club’s joint-top scorer in LALIGA EA SPORT. With 57 goals, the Croatia international now has the same number of goals in Spain’s top flight as Sabino Andonegui.

Pau Cubarsí renews his FC Barcelona contract

FC Barcelona announced this past week that centre-back Pau Cubarsí has put pen to paper on a contract extension, with his new deal running until 2029. Still only 18 years of age, the defender has become a regular starter at Barça and is at the heart of the club’s long-term planning.

Three Spanish victories on the road in Europe

In all three of the major UEFA competitions, there was a Spanish side involved in a playoff round first leg this past week. And, all three of them won away from home. In the Champions League, Real Madrid overcame Manchester City 3-2. In the Europa League, Real Sociedad earned a 2-1 first leg victory at Midtjylland. And, in the Conference League, Real Betis thrashed Gent 3-0 in Belgium.

The Copa del Rey semi-finals are set

The semi-final draw for the Copa del Rey was held this past week, with Atlético de Madrid drawn to face FC Barcelona and with Real Madrid paired with Real Sociedad. The first legs will be held in the last week of February and the second legs in the first week of April, with both of the Madrid clubs hosting the second legs at home.