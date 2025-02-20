World Boxing President to Visit Nigeria 

The World Boxing President, Boris Van Der Vorst, will visit Nigeria between February 23 and 26, 2025.

The visit is coming on the heels of a myriad of challenges facing boxing in Africa and as part of his engagement with stakeholders around the world and Africa to seek support from Nigeria and other countries towards developing the game of boxing forward.

Van Der Vorst will also meet with the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), as key stakeholders who play pivotal roles in making sure that Nigeria has good representation in boxing globally.

His visit is expected to bring lots attention to boxing in the areas of boxing gym development, provision of standard equipment that will enhance training and good performance of Boxing athletes during competitions.

After the welcome ceremony, Van Der Vorst will visit local boxing gyms and also meet with boxing federations presidents from other African countries on February 24th, followed by a dinner later in the day.

According to the itinerary of his visit made available to THISDAY, Van Der Vorst will pay courtesy visit to NSC and NOC on February 25.