Tinubu Rejoices with Ace Journalist, Azubuike Ishiekwebe at 60

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Senior Vice chairman /Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, on his 60th birthday.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Azu, as he is fondly known, has had a distinguished career in journalism spanning over three decades.

He has worked with several reputable media organisations, including The Punch, where he was an editor, columnist and editorial board member; and now Leadership, where he currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief.

 President Tinubu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, appreciated Ishiekwene’s brilliant and incisive commentary and analysis on Nigeria’s politics, the economy, and society.

He noted that his insightful contributions and recent writings on digital media have earned him wide recognition and admiration, even from those who may not readily agree with his views.

Commending his contributions to developing the Nigerian media landscape, the President trusted that the dawn of a new age will bring more fantastic inspiration and wisdom.

He prayed that God almighty grants the journalist good health and fulfilment in all his endeavours.

