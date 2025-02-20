Tinubu Flags Off Dualisation of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Ajaokuta Road Project

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

President Bola Tinubu yesterday officially flagged-off the dualisation of sections two to four of the Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Ajaokuta Expressway, saying the road project is strategic to the transformation of socio-economic activities in Edo and Kogi States.

Represented by Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, at the event held in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to making federal roads across the country motorable, thereby enhancing national development.

He said the Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Ajaokuta corridor was of critical economic importance, linking Edo and Kogi states and serving as a major route for the movement of goods and people.

Umahi stated, “This road is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu. It is a signature project that will open up this axis for economic and social development. Roads constructed under this administration will stand the test of time, lasting over 50 years.”

The president praised Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for his development strides, including the ongoing flyover project at Ramat Park in Benin City. He also commended the governor’s proactive approach to infrastructure development.

Tinubu added, “As long as you keep working for Edo people, continue the good work. Those heading to court are simply wasting their time. The partnership between Governor Okpebholo and Senator Adams Oshiomhole has paid off. Together, they presented a compelling case to the president, and today, Edo people’s long-standing dream is a reality.”

Speaking at the ceremony, former Edo State Governor and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, praised Tinubu for prioritising durable infrastructure.

Oshiomhole said, “Previous administrations made us believe that Nigerian roads could not last beyond 10 years. Today, under President Tinubu’s leadership, we are witnessing roads designed to last between 50 and 100 years. This is how sustainable growth is achieved.”

He stated that the dualisation of the road would significantly enhance socio-economic activities between Edo and Kogi states, boosting commerce, transportation, and regional integration.

Okpebholo described the flag-off as a turning point for Edo State. He recounted his participation in protests over the poor state of the road and thanked Tinubu for coming to their rescue.

Okpebholo stated, “As someone who resides along this corridor, I understand the pains of the people. Today, that story has changed. Edo people are now experiencing meaningful development.”

He also paid tribute to Oshiomhole for his relentless advocacy.

“Oshiomhole stood by me and insisted that this road must be fixed. Today, that determination has paid off,” the governor added.

Ahead of future elections, Okpebholo called on Edo people to show appreciation through their votes.

He declared, “2027 will be the time to thank President Tinubu and the APC for the transformation we are witnessing today.”

The governor revealed that the dualised road would feature three lanes, easing traffic and boosting economic activities in the region.

Equally speaking at the event, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State, represented by his deputy, Joel Salifu, commended Tinubu for embarking on a project that would spur regional development.

Ododo said, “This long-awaited road project brings light and hope to communities along this corridor. Once completed, it will ease movement, enhance trade, and foster development in both Kogi and Edo states.”

He described the road as a symbol of renewed connectivity between the two states and a testament to the federal government’s commitment to national development.

The dualisation of the Ekpoma-Auchi-Okpella-Okene-Ajaokuta Expressway marks a significant milestone in Tinubu’s infrastructure agenda.

The project is expected to ease the transportation of agricultural produce, boost inter-state commerce, and reduce travel time.

Stakeholders believe that when completed, the road will not only serve as a key transport link but also stimulate investment, tourism, and industrial growth.