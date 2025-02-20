SMOOV Chapman Wears New Look, Retains Same Taste 

The La Casera Company Plc, a leading beverage company and the pioneer of PET bottled Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) in Nigeria, has unveiled a refreshed and vibrant new look for its SMOOV Chapman brand.

SMOOV Chapman was introduced into the Nigerian Market in September 2014 in a 50cl SKU but later made available in 35cl and 60cl SKU. It is also the first ready-to-drink Chapman in PET.

Speaking while unveiling the new look of the brand tagged “Fresh Label…Same Original Taste…SMOOVIT”, at the TLCC office, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Chinedum Okereke, said: “The La Casera Company is excited to introduce our refresh SMOOV Chapman Label, which is a testament to our commitment to innovation, commitment and sustainability.”

He added that in the company’s bid to keep satisfying customer’s needs, the company engaged one of the best Label Research Agency to know what esteemed consumers want for a label, and explained the result of the grand event.

He also stated that the brand was added to the TLCC portfolio to address the increasing demand in consumers’ choice of flavors.

In addition, the Commercial Director, Mr. Vishal Kaveti, said: “We have a new colorful and artistic label that speaks to all our key target audience, cutting across all socioeconomic groups, gender and age, but be assured that the taste and quality is same.”