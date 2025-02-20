Rotary Calls for Tax Waivers to Boost Humanitarian Services

Rotary District 9112 has called on the federal government to implement tax waivers for its funding partners in its bid to boost humanitarian services in the country.

While applauding the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, Rotary stated the urgent need to provide tax waivers for donor agencies to complement the federal government’s efforts in providing critical infrastructure for its citizens.

The Rotary International District 9112 Governor, Rotarian Femi Adenekan, stated this on the sidelines of a press conference to a week-long activity to celebrate its 120th anniversary in Lagos, said so far, it has spent over N200m in humanitarian projects to impact communities.

“The next project we are going to do, we intend to spend about 200 to 300 million to erect a vocational centre and we’ll continue to do more. So far, we’ve spent about 200 to 300 million in impacting our community.

“Usually, we run our half-year report after six months and that is still in the process for them to give us a figure as to what we have spent as of now, but in all, we do hope to spend over N500m towards impacting our communities in district 9112.

“This is aside from what individual clubs have budgeted for their Rotary year, which is 2024-2025. Each club will have to provide those things that they will do to change and transform their community for the better and in our effort to support the government’s initiative in whatever it is doing at the moment,” he said.

Also speaking, the past president and chair of the 120th-anniversary committee, Rotary District 9112, Gboyega Bade, highlighted one of the activities lined up for the anniversary to include a world webinar to discuss the main theme ‘Rotary in world peace and security.

He added that the purpose of the event is to celebrate a milestone of Rotary reaching 120 years of existence which would be marked with a week-long series of events.