Oyebanji Urges Residents to Patronise Govt  Hospitals

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has urged Ekiti residents to make proper use of government hospitals in their communities for their healthcare needs and justify government’s huge spending on the renovation and equipment of the state hospitals.

The governor stated this when he received a delegation of leaders from Ifaki Ekiti led by a former Governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni. He said his government is currently renovating nine general hospitals with state- of- the- art equipment and manpower to allow as many people as possible have access to quality and affordable healthcare on offer at the government hospitals.

The governor in response to the request for an upgrade of the Ifaki General Hospital to a specialist Hospital, said the upgrade of the hospital or any of the general hospitals is predicated on the level of patronage.

The delegation, which also comprises the Olufaki of Ifaki Ekiti, Oba Adegbenro Falore, President of Ifaki Progressive Union, Alhaji Olanrewaju Bakare and some notable leaders of the community had come to express appreciation to Governor Oyebanji and his government for various development projects and programmes the community has benefitted since the inception of the administration.

Governor Oyebanji noted that any community desirous of upgrade of their hospital must first take ownership of such hospitals by encouraging their residents to patronise it, adding that the ongoing hospital renovation is aimed at giving the best to the people in the area of provision of efficient and effective healthcare services.

He assured Ifaki community that his administration would soon embark on radical intervention in the provision of electricity, pipe borne water, road rehabilitation and erosion control in the area.

“I will start on a note of appreciation to former Governor Segun Oni for being a very strong support system, for being an adviser and for not being tired any time I request from him guidance on issues, both solicited and unsolicited. And I thank you for rising above partisanship to become a statesman.

“On the issue of electricity, we are working seriously to ensure that we conclude the 132/133 substation in Ilupeju and Ijesa Isu, that will bring a permanent solution to electricity problem in that axis.

“On general hospital, let’s conclude with the renovation that we have embarked upon, and see how the people put it to good use. Upgrade will be by usage. There must be statistics to justify the upgrade”, the governor said.

Earlier, Segun Oni had expressed satisfaction with the level of peaceful coexistence among the various people of the state as well as being a united force among the various political leaders of the state.

He added that Governor Oyebanji has succeeded in according great respect to Ekiti leaders as well as serving as a uniting bridge to all politicians irrespective of their political inclinations.

While also commending the Governor on the work going on Ado to Ifaki road, the former governor also urged Governor Oyebanji to consider the Ifaki – Esure road.