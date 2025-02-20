NDDC Project-HOPE: Fubara Unveils Plan to Commence Employment for N’Delta Youths

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Managing Director of D’Consiglories Nigeria Limited, Mr. Blessing Fubara, has announced the plan to engage youths of the Niger Delta region in skills and other empowerment programmes.

Fubara, who is a resource consultant to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Project-Hope, said the incentive is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the region.

He explained that the indigenous company is committed to driving excellence across various sectors through innovative solutions and strategic partnership.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Fubara announced plans to open a portal for the resubmission of art contents for the commencement of the Niger Delta Music and Arts project.

Fubara stated that despite every effort by detractors trying to stop the Project-HOPE, an initiative that aimed at empowering the youths and attracting development to the region from succeeding, the NDDC management led by Dr Samuel Ogbuku meant well for the youths of the region.

He explained that in view of the delay being experienced with regards to the execution of the NDDC ‘s Project-HOPE since its inception in 2023, the company decided to take on some specs of the project as CSR to the Niger Delta people to show its commitment to the growth of the region, while waiting on the NDDC to officially kick-start a holistic implement of all aspects of the project.

He said: “We want to take up the responsibility that we see as corporate social responsibility to our region and of course the people that we have made a commitment to while we wait for our principal to direct further for better and holistic implementation.

“It is in our own onus after due consultation with our principal partners, our co partners and investors and of course whom it may concern on the board of the LLC that we will render as a matter of corporate social responsibility to the youths and people of the region, some of the specimens of the project hope that we can afford to fund within the time.”

He revealed that after due consultation, the empowerment programme will commence on February 18, 2025, “we will open up the platform for the resubmission of the art content for the commencement of the Niger Delta Music and Arts project.

“In line with our consultations, collaboration and commitment of our partners, we are sure that we are going to develop this to the later as we have promised the people, while we still look up to further inclusive and holistic directive from our principal directors, the NDDC.

Fubara continued: “From February 28, 2025 auditions will commence for the Niger Delta Music and Arts project starting from Bayelsa state, Delta state, Ondo, across the musical states of the region. From tomorrow the publicity that would outline and array all timelines and dates for auditions will be made open to the public”.

He further disclosed that using the database system, the company will seek the provision of 18 job opportunities per month across all the states in the region.

“We also gladly want to announce to you gentlemen of the press and the region that the database system was created as a method of needs assessment and parameter of selection and mediation.

“The 18 jobs, we are doing two per state for the purpose of our capacity. We are going to consider these employments in the areas of professional jobs, labour jobs, skilled jobs and technical skills engagement. For every month, we are going to publish names of the 18 persons that we have engaged starting from February 28.

“The first 18 persons will also be made public for people to see that we have now resumed to do what we have said we will do.

He reiterated that the company is simply stepping in to carry out this project to address the immediate concerns of the youth and restore the people of the region.

“This in no way doesn’t mean that we’re going out of the agreed template that we have signed up with NDDC but for the questions that we don’t have answers to, for the questions that the people haven’t had answers to, for the agitations that has gotten to us, for the protection of our corporate integrity and personal reputation, we have decided to take it upon ourselves to do this,” he added.